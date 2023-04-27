Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman faces multiple felony charges after police said she caused a fatal crash in February.

According to Shreveport police, 30-year-old Lakimberly Bradford was arrested Wednesday after a crash investigation related to a two-vehicle crash in the 5800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road.

SPD crash reports said on February 15 at 7:35 p.m. Bradford was driving a 2015 Cadillac Escalade and was traveling eastbound on Flournoy Lucas Rd. at high speed in the westbound lane. A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound on Flournoy Lucas Rd. and was hit head-on by the Escalade, causing both vehicles to overturn.

Police said when they arrived, one adult driver and two child passengers were inside the Escalade, and one adult passenger and two child passengers were in the Equinox. The driver of the Equinox was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash investigation led officers to arrest Bradford, the driver of the Cadillac. Bradford was booked into Shreveport City Jail on charges of negligent homicide, five counts of negligent injury, two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, and one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.