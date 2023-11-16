Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a SporTran bus before leading police on a pursuit through downtown Shreveport.

Police say the ‘bizarre incident’ happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when 35-year-old Shaunqull Thomas allegedly commandeered a SporTran bus when the driver briefly exited.

This initiated a pursuit with police through downtown Shreveport that eventually ended after police say Thomas collided with multiple patrol cars.

Police say no serious injuries were reported.

Thomas was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated flight from an officer, two counts of aggravated property damage, one count of theft of motor vehicle, and one count of possession of Schedule I substances.