Disclaimer: All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana police arrested a man suspected of shooting his girlfriend Sunday.

Officers responded to the apartment complex in the 1000 block of College Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She reportedly told police that her boyfriend, Kavante Wright, shot her in another apartment, and she ran to a neighbor’s apartment looking for help.

Kavante Wright (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

First responders took her to the hospital for treatment of what they believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, Lt. Jeremy Courtney noticed a man getting into a vehicle stopped nearby while responding to the call. He stopped the vehicle on St. Michael Dr. and discovered Wright was a passenger inside.

Police arrested Wright, who reportedly resisted officers’ efforts to place him in handcuffs before he eventually complied. Officers said a pistol was lying on the floorboard under Wright’s feet.

Law enforcement booked him into the Bi-State Jail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $120,000.