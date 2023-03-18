SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people were wounded by gunfire in Shreveport late Friday and early Saturday morning, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

The first shooting was just at 11:07 p.m. the victim told police that he was visiting his girlfriend at 3020 Colquitt Road when her ex-boyfriend arrived at the home, and the two men got into a dispute. The ex shot the current boyfriend in the buttocks, and he was brought to the hospital for treatment of injuries that could be life-threatening.

The next call came just before midnight when a male victim was shot in the leg as he walked in the 1600 block of Oakdale Street. The victim told police he could not identify the source of the gunfire.

A woman called the police at 2:58 a.m. Saturday to report that she was shot in the leg as she entered an apartment at 1915 Patzman Street. The victim told police she saw a dark-colored car that appeared to follow her, ran, and was shot. Police said her injuries were non-life-threatening.