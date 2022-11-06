MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were shot when a person opened fire on a crowd during an outdoor gathering on the campus of Wiley College in Marshal, Texas early on Sunday morning.

A statement released by Wiley College states the shooting occurred when a person who is not a student of Wiley College went to a vehicle and retrieved a firearm after an altercation, then returned and opened fire on a crowd.

The Marshall police, Wylie College Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find one gunshot victim. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Investigators discovered a second gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Officials say the two victims were not involved in the earlier altercation.

Those involved in the incident were not students at Wiley College.

Wiley College officials have expressed that their thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

The City of Marshal Police Department and the Wiley College Police Department are currently investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575 or the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.