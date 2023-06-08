TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are searching for a man suspected in a shootout near a residential area in late May.

Investigators secured a warrant for 20-year-old Datrit Harris on charges that include deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm and failure to identify.

Police say on May 20 there were multiple reports of shots fired near Babb Lane and Tracola Streets around 7:30 p.m. Callers reported hearing at least 20 shots and described a White Nissan Maxima to 911 operators.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives showed a dark-colored car passing the Nissan and then stopping. Almost immediately after a man can be seen getting out of the car with a rifle and shooting in the Nissan’s direction.

Two men exited the Nissan and return fire in the man’s direction.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan fled in the car and the other man ran away on foot.

Officer Micah Miller met the Nissan at the intersections of Richmond Road and Belt Road. The suspect vehicle drove through a red light as Miller turned around to pursue them.

The driver stopped on East 42 Street in Arkansas. Police arrested the driver and passenger after two guns and narcotics were found in the car. One of the recovered guns was reported stolen.

Police said the shooting happened as bystanders including children and other vehicles were in the line of fire.

Detectives obtained warrants for 20-year-old Zachary Moore and 17-year-old Kadarus Lincoln, the occupants of the Nissan. Both men were arrested, and booked into the Bi-State Jail on May 31.

Moore faces multiple felonies including deadly conduct/discharge of firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest with a previous detention. Lincoln faces a charge of deadly conduct/discharge of firearm.

Harris remains at large, detectives believe he is very dangerous, and asks the public to help locate him. If you have any information on Harris please contact (903) 798 -3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.