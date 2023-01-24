HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – Seven people are dead after a shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday. Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

At the moment, there is little known about Zhao. Authorities said they are still determining the motive behind the shooting.

Zhao was arrested in the parking lot of the sheriff’s Half Moon Bay Substation more than two hours after the shooting. Police were searching for his maroon SUV when a deputy noticed it in the substation’s lot.

Zhao was taken into custody without incident and the semi-automatic handgun believed to be used in the shooting was found in his vehicle. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said she assumes Zhao went to the police station to turn himself in, but that is unconfirmed.

The shootings happened at two agricultural facilities on the outskirts of the city. Zhao is believed to have worked for one of the businesses, Corpus said. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine described him as a “disgruntled worker.”

Zhao is a Half Moon Bay resident and is believed to have a spouse, according to Corpus.

At this point, he is believed to have acted alone. A motive for the shooting has not been established. Video taken by KRON shows Zhao wearing a vest over a red sweater, blue jeans and a white baseball cap.

The sheriff’s office is working with the district attorney’s office to interview Zhao, Corpus said. Police said he is fully cooperating with them. Authorities will release more information when it becomes available.