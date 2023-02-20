Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 18, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call in the West Monroe area and arrived at the scene to find a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the leg.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center. A detective was unable to get a statement from the victim due to his unstable condition.

33-year-old Chalmanette Breaux, and a witness to the stabbing, were at the scene of the incident and were brought to the West Monroe Police Department for questioning. Breaux was revealed to be the live-in girlfriend of the victim.

The witness was the 15-year-old son of the victim, and he explained to authorities that Breaux stabbed his father during an argument about him allegedly cheating.

During Breaux’s interview, she confessed to pulling a knife from her pocket to stab her boyfriend’s leg because she was angry.

Breaux was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking, where she was charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery. Bond has been set for $20,550.