SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The victim has been identified following a late-night fatal shooting in west-central Shreveport Monday.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Tuesday, that the victim is 32-year-old Antonio Washington Jr. Washington was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The coroner’s office has ordered an autopsy.

Just after 9 p.m., police responded to an emergency call on the 5600 block of Hearne Ave. in the Werner Park neighborhood. Washington was killed in the parking lot of the Domino’s restaurant.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

This marks the 41st homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022 and the 40th in Shreveport.