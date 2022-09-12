SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A long, sad day of testimony detailed the last moments in the lives of the good Samaritan couple who offered a man a ride and paid with their lives.

DeWayne Watkins, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, shooting deaths of 32-year-old Heather Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Jose. The couple offered him a ride home from Mall St. Vincent, where they had been shopping with Kelly’s 13-year-old son, 18-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend.

Heather and Kelly Jose

The case’s lead homicide detective, Sgt. Angie Willhite spent most of the day testifying about her investigation. That testimony was peppered with video of the Jose family’s evening before they made the ill-fated offer to a stranger who said he needed a ride.

Before Willhite took the stand, however, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Capt. Shannon Mack, a forensic cellphone and data expert who testified last week, returned to the stand. She gave additional testimony mapping the locations of Heather Jose’s cellphone as she drove from Mall St. Vincent into the Queensborough neighborhood where she died.

The Joses’ bodies were found inside a burning car under a metal carport in the 3400 block of Penick Street. Both had been shot once in the back of the head.

Tyler Sheets, cyber investigator for the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, followed Mack’s testimony. Sheets showed photos from surveillance video at Clark’s Gas Station at 4000 Jewella Ave., where Watkins allegedly rode a borrowed bicycle carrying a backpack with an empty fruit punch bottle.

The photos showed a clear picture of Watkins’s face, as well as one of his profile, and showed him with a gas pump in his hand.

Willhite took the stand around 11:15 a.m. and described surveillance video obtained from a jewelry kiosk at Mall St. Vincent on the evening of the Joses’ death.

As the couple’s families tried to hold back tears, they watched as Heather and Kelly went from store to store with Kelly’s young son Reagan, daughter Abby, and her boyfriend. They were enjoying each other’s company in what appeared to be just an evening out with the kids.

But as the family happily went into stores carrying packages, Watkins’s figure was captured moving about and standing at the kiosk, engaging with an employee. At one point, it looked as though he was giving directions.

There was no video of Watkins asking to use Heather Jose’s phone to call a cab, nor Heather calling a cab and offering to give him a ride when she couldn’t reach one. But it didn’t matter. On the first day of testimony on Sept. 2, both the Jose children testified to what happened, and young Reagan identified Watkins as the man who got into the car with his father and stepmother.

The Jose children went to the Joses’ apartment in Abby Joses’ boyfriend’s truck to wait for their parents. While they were there, Abby’s phone pinged, alerting her that $800 had been taken out of her school account, and the kids realized something had gone very wrong.

The most difficult part of the afternoon’s testimony was when prosecutors showed surveillance video at Chase Bank’s ATM at 3700 Greenwood Rd.

It would have echoed if a pin had dropped in the darkened courtroom. The silence was thick as a video of Heather Jose was shown withdrawing money from the Chase account in the final moments of her life.

Kelly, who was in the passenger seat, was slumped over the console as Heather put in her debit card and punched in the PIN. She turned a couple of times to speak with a dark figure in the backseat.

The car then left the ATM and was not seen again until around midnight, when a neighbor across the street and her daughter called 911 to report a car on fire in the 3400 block of Penick Street.

The state rested around 3:30 p.m. and began questioning Willhite about her investigation. Defense attorneys admit the Joses gave Watkins a ride to Shawanna Hughes’ house in the 3600 block of Penick, about an hour-and-a-half from where the Joses’ charred bodies were found. However, they deny he killed the couple.

Watkins claims a man named Tyron Bates was at Hughes’ home when the Joses’ dropped him off, went to their car, and then got in the backseat. Several other people were at Hughes’ house that night, but Willhite said Watkins was the only one who made that claim.

Defense attorney Sean Collins spent the first hour of cross-examination of Willhite pointing to the various witnesses she interviewed throughout the investigation and pointing out inconsistencies in their statements.

After the late-afternoon break, Collins again asked Willhite about various statements he credited her with saying to witnesses. Every time, it turned out to be something another officer had said.

It is believed the prosecution will rest on Tuesday, and the defense will begin its case.