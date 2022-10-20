SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney announced on Wednesday that Dewayne Willie Watkins was sentenced to two mandatory life terms for kidnapping and first-degree murder.

Watkins, 38, was found guilty of robbing and killing Heather and Kelly Jose on November 8, 2018, and burning them beyond recognition in a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Watkins was arrested by Shreveport police several days later after a six-hour standoff with police.

Caddo Parish District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. handed down the sentence consecutively rather than concurrently because of the severity of Watkins’ crimes.