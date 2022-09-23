BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL NBC 6 Digital Anchor Brittany Defran and court reporter Carolyn Roy break down the testimony and evidence presented this week in the capital murder trial of Taylor Parker taking place in Bowie County.

Taylor Rene Parker, 27, is charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping in the death of a Bowie County woman and the child authorities say was removed from her womb. (Photo source: Idabel Police Department)

Parker is accused of strangling, beating, and stabbing 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock to death and cutting open her womb to take her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.

Prosecutors spent the first week of laying out the timeline leading up to the murder and establishing a motive: that Parker faked her pregnancy to keep her boyfriend from leaving her.

This week, they focused on presenting evidence to the jury that places Parker at the crime scene and proves she faked her pregnancy. On Thursday, jurors reviewed photos and video as former Bowie County Sheriff’s Office investigator Chad Ford walked them through the crime scene.

There were blood drops in the driveway and bloody smears in the garage. Hancock was face-down on the living room floor in a pool of blood. He said some of it was still wet and some of it was starting to coagulate. There were bloody shoe prints throughout the scene, from the garage door through the living room and down the hall leading to the bedrooms. Jurors saw photos of a bloody article of children’s clothing on the living room floor, spatters of blood on the walls and baseboards in the living room, and watery traces of blood on the sink in the kitchen.

“It was probably the bloodiest crime scene I’ve ever been to,” said Ford.

Hancock’s right arm was under her forehead. Her left arm was outstretched over her head. Ford testified that he could see apparent puncture stab wounds and a cut in her side deep enough to expose layers of fat. It was clear her injuries were not survivable. There were no signs of life. Paramedics never entered the house, Ford said, because they wanted to preserve the crime scene.

“It was a very shocking crime scene,” Ford said on the stand. “I believe the statement was, ‘No one could have survived that.”

They didn’t realize immediately that the baby had been taken. But when someone told Ford that she was pregnant, he tried to crouch down to see if the baby was gone without disturbing the crime scene before evidence could be logged and collected. Her belly should have been rounded and firm. Instead, it was sunken in.

Ford went back outside to find out what trimester she was in. When he learned she was 36 weeks along, he called LifeNet back to the scene to determine if the baby was still there and viable.

Video recorded at the scene and played in court Thursday showed LifeNet paramedic Jarrod Nall rolling Hancock’s body over and checking for a baby. Her belly was cut wide open, and there was no baby.

Ford says it all broke loose from there. He put out the call to alert every hospital, clinic, and women’s health facility within 100 miles. At the same time, 13.5 miles away in De Kalb, LifeNet EMT Paramedic Elton Crossland was trying to get baby Braxlynn’s heart beating.

Nall says he heard that call on the police radio.

“I heard one of our units responded earlier to an infant cardiac arrest. I just kind of filed it away. We don’t have to deal with deceased babies that often, so it’s notable. It was all very suspicious to me,” Nall testified. “Several things that don’t happen that often in a short period of time were happening.”

So, Nall says he reached out the crew that transported the baby.

“Our DOE was pregnant and had no baby,” Crossland recalls Nall telling him.

Before he even had to ask, Crossland told him something was not right about the woman claiming to be the baby’s mother. The placenta was down her pants, and she was refusing to let doctors examine her. There was no amniotic fluid or blood in the car like the kind you would expect to find after someone has given birth.

“It was more than enough for me to think, ‘Oh my God, this is all connected,” Nall testified.

Nall’s next call was to the New Boston Police Department. But someone else had already made the same connection and investigators were on their way to the hospital in Idabel. Ford testified that someone had called the Bi-State Justice Center to anonymously report that Parker was not physically able to be pregnant.

In the meantime, Crossland shared his suspicions with the doctors, who examined Parker and determined she had not just given birth.

Two ER nurses also testified Thursday. Parker’s vitals were fine and her labs were good for someone who had supposedly lost a lot of blood. There was “scant period blood” between her thighs, but no blood coming from her vaginal area. The nurses had trouble finding Parker’s uterus when they were pushing on her abdomen to ensure it clamped down so that it would not bleed.

“My findings were not normal for a woman who just delivered,” RN Carissa Bryan testified.

There was no hCG present in her system, the so-called pregnancy hormone that peaks during early pregnancy but is still typically present for at least a few weeks following childbirth.

Former McCurtain County Memorial Hospital Director of Admissions Brooke McGee testified that Parker listed herself as the baby’s mother when she filled out the admission forms and Wade Griffin as the baby’s father. She wrote on the form that her last period was in December 2019 and even indicated she intended to breastfeed. She put the child’s name as Clancy Gaile Griffin and checked the box giving the hospital permission to send birth data to the Oklahoma State Department of Health registries.

After that, McGee said they learned police were putting the word out that a six-week premature infant was missing and that they needed to notify authorities immediately. McGee called the New Boston Police Department.

The state is expected to wrap up its case next week. After that, it will be up to Parker‘s attorneys to present their case in her defense. So far, jurors have heard from 50 witnesses and more than 200 pieces of evidence.