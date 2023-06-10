SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the alleged sexual assault against a teen girl was arrested by the Shreveport Police Department Warrants Unit on Friday.

According to police, the SPD Special Victims Unit launched an investigation into a complaint of a juvenile being sexually assaulted by an adult male. On May 9 a forensic interview was conducted on the juvenile who disclosed she was sexually assaulted by 45-year-old Clifton Mosely when she was 13 years old.

He was arrested and booked into Shreveport City Jail on charges of resisting an officer and child molestation.