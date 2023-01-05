Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are searching for a man who is wanted for the alleged rape of a juvenile.

According to police, a warrant was issued for 31-year-old Daniel Havis, charging him with one count of first-degree rape.

Police say Havis’ suspected victim was a juvenile.

First-degree rape is described as anal, oral or vaginal sexual intercourse and is deemed to be without the lawful consent of the victim because it is committed under one or more of the following circumstances:

(1) When the victim resists the act to the utmost, but whose resistance is overcome by force.

(2) When the victim is prevented from resisting the act by threats of great and immediate bodily harm, accompanied by apparent power of execution.

(3) When the victim is prevented from resisting the act because the offender is armed with a dangerous weapon.

(4) When the victim is under the age of thirteen years. Lack of knowledge of the victim’s age shall not be a defense.

(5) When two or more offenders participated in the act.

(6) When the victim is prevented from resisting the act because the victim is a person with a disability.

If convicted, Havis could be sentenced to death or life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, as determined by a jury.

Anyone with information about Havis’ whereabouts should contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.