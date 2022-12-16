Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man they say battered his girlfriend in early December.

According to police, a female victim reported that 33-year-old Leontraevious Nelson, Jr. battered her on December 3 following an argument.

The victim claims Nelson placed a gun to her head, threatened to shoot her, and then battered her with the weapon. The victim also reported that Nelson damaged her vehicle and took it without her consent.

Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators secured a warrant charging Nelson with the following:

aggravated assault on a dating partner

simple criminal damage to property

theft of a firearm

cyberstalking

unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

aggravated assault with a firearm

two counts of battery of a dating partner

Investigators have searched for Nelson but have not been able to locate him. They ask that anyone who may know where he is should call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via the Crime Stoppers P3Tips app.