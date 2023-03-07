CYPRESS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A wanted Powhatan man was arrested after ditching a loaded AR-15 as he was running from Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s officers.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling just west of La. Hwy 1 when they pulled over a white Chevrolet Impala belonging to 18-year-old Dewitt D. Edwards. Edwards was wanted on outstanding felony criminal warrants for past domestic abuse and burglary charges.

As deputies stopped Edwards’ vehicle in a business parking lot, three males jumped out and began to flee to a field behind the business.

Deputies say Edwards’ was running with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle before throwing the gun into high grass in an attempt to conceal it.

The AR-15 rifle recovered by deputies. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

During the foot pursuit, Edwards eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The two other males in the vehicle also surrendered and we’re later found to be juveniles.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found approximately 7 grams of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A female in the vehicle claimed ownership of the marijuana and was issued a citation for simple possession of CDS I-Marijuana.

Edwards was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with one count of illegal possession of stolen things, criminal obstruction of justice, and resisting an officer in Natchitoches Parish. He was also booked on Red River Parish charges of one count of illegal possession of stolen things, two counts of simple burglary and one count of domestic abuse.

Detectives say this is an ongoing and active investigation.