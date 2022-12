CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday.

The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m.

The shooting happened just before noon in the 700 block of North Cypress Street.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.