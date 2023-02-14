CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to his mobile home while his mother was inside.

In the early evening of Feb. 11, Caddo Fire responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road. Firefighters arrived to find two occupants safely outside.

After collecting witness statements and assessing the scene, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set.

According to state officials, Quinton Chriss, 29, was interviewed and admitted to intentionally setting the fire.

Chriss was arrested and booked into the Caddo Parish Jail on one count of attempted second-degree murder.