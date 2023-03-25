SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A violent night of shootings in Shreveport left 13 people injured.

According to Shreveport police, three separate shootings occurred Friday night leaving at least two with life threatening injuries.

Around 10:56 p.m. officers were alerted to a shooting in the 1800 block of Logan Street.

Police say a cookout was being held at the residence when an unknown source fired at the gathering. Six people were brought to local hospitals, one with life threating injuries.

Another shooting happened in downtown Shreveport around 1:44 a.m. that also left 6 people injured, with one considered life-threatening.

When police arrived, they found three males and three females suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that a silver vehicle pulled up to the victims in a car at Texas Avenue and North Market Street, and black male suspects got out and started shooting.

The last shooting of the night happened in the 2100 block of Claiborne Avenue around 3.42 a.m.

Police say a male juvenile was walking down the street when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg.

He was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

These shootings happen just the night before Shreveport City leaders and criminal justice, human rights, and civil rights advocates met Saturday to discuss violence in the community.