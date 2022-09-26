SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who committed sex crimes against two children was sentenced Monday to a net 25 years in prison.

On Monday, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said Glenn Miller admitted to two counts of attempted aggravated rape for numerous acts committed between 1994 and 1996. Officials say the victim could not report it until 2019 due to the violent nature of the attacks.

As authorities investigated, they discovered that Miller had committed sex crimes against another child under the age of 12.

The judge sentenced Miller to two concurrent 25-year prison terms without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Officials say the plea was taken with the consent and input of the victim.