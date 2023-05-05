Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police released images and video footage of a vehicle they suspect was involved in a shooting on Thursday evening that injured a child.

Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of West 62 Street at 7:27 p.m. When officers arrived they said they found a 6-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

According to police the child was playing outside in her front yard when multiple subjects started shooting striking the child with a stray bullet and fleeing in a vehicle.

Suspect vehicle in shooting that injured child in Shreveport (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Emergency responders brought the child to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

SPD Violent Crimes Unit released footage of one of the suspect vehicles in hopes that someone in the community can identify the vehicle and lead to the arrest of the suspects involved.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle should contact Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955. Anonymous tips can be made through Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or using their app, P3tips.