SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Dallas Police Department has released footage of a gunfight between an officer and a group of carjackers that allegedly includes a Shreveport man.

In the video, a silver car pulls up behind the undercover officer’s car and blocks him in.

Two men can be seen jumping out of the car and holding the officer at gunpoint.

The officer turns over the car and begins backing up before drawing a pistol and opening fire at the carjackers.

Dozens of shots were fired, one striking the officer in the leg.

The suspects can be seen speeding off in the officer’s vehicle as the video ends.

U.S. Marshalls identified Redricous Lewis as a suspect in the carjacking and tracked him to an apartment on Kingston Road in Shreveport.

As Marshalls executed a search warrant of the apartment, Lewis reportedly leaped from the second floor and ran. He was eventually arrested at a business on W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Lewis is facing numerous charges including aggravated robbery with more charges pending.