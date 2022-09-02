SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The children of Kelly Jose took the witness stand Friday morning to testify in the double-homicide trial of the man accused of killing their father and stepmother.

Prosecutors say DeWayne Watkins, 37, shot Kelly and Heather Jose after they gave him a ride from Mall St. Vincent and withdrew money from an ATM for him, and then, in an attempt to destroy evidence, burned their bodies inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Abigayle Jose Arbuckle, now 22, and her little brother, 17-year-old Reagan Jose, were the last people besides the killer to see their dad and stepmom alive.

Reagan Jose was only 13 years old when he, his sister, and her then-boyfriend at the time joined Kelly and Heather Jose for pizza, followed by a shopping trip at Mall St. Vincent, but that didn’t stop him from being able to point to the man he says he last saw with his parents, identifying Watkins as the man who got into the backseat of Heather and Kelly Jose’s white Kia sedan at the mall.

As the short, curly-headed blond teen sat on the witness stand, he calmly recounted the events of that evening. As he and the rest of the family were leaving the mall, he said saw a man he described as a “younger African American man with short hair” sitting down and smoking a cigarette.

He said the man approached the family and asked if he could use a cell phone to call a taxi. Instead, he said, Heather Jose called a taxi for him. When she did not get an answer, he said she and his dad offered the man a ride. He recalled the man saying he need a ride to “somewhere near the fairgrounds.”

Reagan Jose went on to say he left with his sister and her then-boyfriend in the latter’s truck, and they all went to Kelly and Heather’s apartment, where they watched television for what he believed was about 45 minutes before becoming alarmed when his sister got a text that money had been withdrawn from her account.

Arbuckle, who was 18 at the time the Joses’ were killed, confessed that she was spending more time focusing on her then-boyfriend than the man who got into the backseat of the elder Jose’s car and only glimpsed at him for seconds.

Though unable to identify Watkins in the lineup, Arbuckle was able to clarify a timeline for the jury. She said the Joses’ apartment at Fairfield Oakes was only “two-or-three minutes” from Mall St. Vincent and that she, her boyfriend, and Reagan watched television for about an hour-and-a-half when she got pinged from her bank that money had been withdrawn.

Arbuckle said Kelly and Heather were on her bank account and had in the past withdrawn money, but never without notifying her, and always paid her back. In addition, she was concerned because it was a substantial amount of money – around $800 – that left only $3 in her account.

At that point, Arbuckle tried to call both her dad and step-mom but only got voice mail. She said she then called her mom, who lives with her husband in Greenwood, and asked her what to do. Her mother told her to come home, and they’d go from there.

After the three arrived in Greenwood, Arbuckle continued to try to call Heather and her dad, still only getting voice mail. The family decided to call Shreveport police, who said they would have to be inside the Shreveport city limits to file a report.

Arbuckle said at that point, she and her stepfather went to Walmart on Pines Road, met an officer there, and filled out the report.

Later, Arbuckle said she returned to the Joses’ apartment to pick up their dogs because she didn’t want them to be alone all night. While there, she said she found her dad’s phone, so realized he did not have it with him that night.

Neither Arbuckle nor Reagan Jose got much sleep that night. According to Arbuckle, around 4 a.m., Shreveport detectives showed up at their door in Greenwood to tell them that Heather and Kelly Jose had been murdered.