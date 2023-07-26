All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting Monday that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the scene on the 300 block of Robinson Place around 3:35 a.m. and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Tony Thompson (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

First responders took the victim to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, and they are expected to survive.

Investigators identified Tony Thompson as the shooting suspect who fired on the victim multiple times and fled. Officers with the Violent Crimes Unit arrested Thompson Monday. He is facing charges of one count of attempted second-degree murder.