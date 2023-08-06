SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the name of a Shreveport man fatally shot during a domestic dispute.

Police arrived at the scene at an apartment in the Residences at SpringRidge complex around 11:00 p.m. Friday and found Xamien Davis suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say Davis was shot in the head once during a domestic dispute.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he died of his wound at 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

Davis’s death marks the 52nd homicide in Caddo Parish and the 50th homicide in Shreveport in 2023.

The shooting remains under investigation.