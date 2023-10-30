UPDATE (10/30/2023): According to authorities, the victim of the shooting that took place on Greene Street in Magnolia, Ark. was identified as 29-year-old Chariot Ieshia Hildreth. The victim was identified on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

According to Magnolia Reporter, Hildreth died at the scene and approximately two other victims were wounded during the shooting. The two other victims were transported to hospitals and treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 28, 2023, around 11:45 PM, a shooting took place at a party on Greene Street in Magnolia. As a result of the shooting, one person was killed.

The house where the party took place reportedly had a large crowd of people in attendance when gunshots were fired. A private vehicle transported an injured person to Magnolia Regional Medical Center.

According to Magnolia Reporter, several officers were dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center to assist with crowd control. The shooting remains under investigation at this time.