SHREVEPORT. La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport man fatally shot on Burlingame Boulevard late Tuesday, May 9, 2023, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

According to a media release, 46-year-old Toney Jones of the 7100 block of Burlingame, was shot in his driveway just before 9:15 p.m. He died at the scene within minutes.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy was ordered.

He was Shreveport’s 28th homicide to date.