SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the name of a woman who was shot and killed only a block away from her home in Shreveport on Wednesday.

Amaya Jacobs, 35, was shot multiple times on Apr. 26 while driving through the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive. At the time of the shooting, she was located near her home, which is located in the 5200 block of Kent Avenue.

Jacobs was shot just before 12:20 p.m.

Her death is being investigated by the Shreveport Police Department and is the 26th homicide of the year for Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

An autopsy has been ordered.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3 Tips app.