SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Friday night shooting in north Shreveport that left a man in critical condition.

Just before 10 p.m., Friday SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Downing Street in Shreveport.

When they arrived, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. A Shreveport Fire Department ambulance rushed the victim to Ochsner LSU Health in a life-threatening condition.

According to police, the victim was sitting on his front porch when a silver Nissan drove up, two men jumped out and opened fire on the victim. Police say from 30 to 40 bullets were fired, hitting a nearby home as well as vehicles in the area.

Detectives have not identified suspects or persons of interest, and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.