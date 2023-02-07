CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish man found guilty on Tuesday of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13 is now awaiting sentencing.

Joshua Masters, 39, was found guilty in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.’s court after the child, the child’s mother, and the investigating officer testified.

Masters was previously convicted of rape by instrumentation on an unconscious victim from Bryan County, Oklahoma, and is a registered sex offender. This information was also presented to the jury.

It took the jury approximately an hour to deliberate before returning the verdict.

Assistant District Attorneys Courtney N. Ray and Jason W. Waltman prosecuted Masters, who was defended by Elizabeth Gibson and Carter Lawrence.

Masters will return to Hathaway’s court for sentencing on Mar. 27, where he will face between two to 25 years in prison at hard labor. At least the first two years of the sentence should be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.