SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An attempted carjacking led to a Shreveport officer-involved shooting.

Louisiana State Police were called by the Shreveport Police Department around 5:00 p.m. to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 400 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The initial details collected revealed SPD officers responded to calls at the Family Dollar in the 9400 block of Linwood Avenue. When officers approached the 18-year-old Zechariah Stutts, he fled the scene.

Officers chased after him, and during the pursuit, the suspect pointed a gun at the officers. This led to officers firing their guns. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he received medical care for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Shreveport Police are handling charges against Stutts meanwhile LSP leading the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

Evidence has been processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab Technicians, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LSP detectives at (318) 741-2728