SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Marshals successfully arrested a man wanted for child molestation charges in Georgia in DeSoto Parish, La.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia issued an arrest warrant for Kevin Rodriguez in March for aggravated child molestation. During their investigation, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta, Georgia discovered that Rodriguez had been driving trucks and had left the state.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Shreveport Violent Offender Task Force located Rodriguez in DeSoto Parish. DeSoto Parish deputies and members of the task force arrested him off Hwy 513 on Friday.

Following his arrest, authorities booked Rodriguez into the DeSoto Parish Jail. As per the extradition process, he will be transferred to Georgia after completing the necessary local court proceedings.