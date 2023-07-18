SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – United States Attorney for the Western District unsealed an indictment charging 24 people with CARES Act fraud who are also allegedly associated with a street gang in Shreveport referred to as Step or Die.

U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown was joined by investigators from the FBI, IRS, and the United States Marshal Service to announce the indictment which charges 24 individuals.

These individuals used false means to obtain PPP and IDA loans according to the U.S. Attorney.

Noting Shreveport’s violent crime wave which includes shootings, carjackings and other illegal activities.

He thanks local law enforcement who he said work as deputized federal agents as part of a tasks forces consisting of CPSO, SPD, LSP and others.

Tuesday’s indictment lists members or affiliates of a gang the U.S. Attorney referred to as Step or Die or SOD.

A federal indictment came down on May 10, 2023, in the case of the United States versus Sirdell McCulloch charging McCulloch and others with wire fraud for unlawfully procuring PPP loans.

When asked Brown said the individuals charged applied for loans under the guise of businesses that include barbershops and other hair care businesses, and even cattle farms were among the alleged fraudulent business enterprises.

Those listed in the indictment are:

Sirdell McCulloch, Johntrell Crutchfield, Deanthony Johnson, Deaanundrakous Hagger, Nico Steward, Timothy Vasher, Deslane Glass, Xavien Beasley, Quinterrius Brown, Joshua Dominique, Kadarius Jenkins, Jasmine Glass, Tremaine Taylor, Antoria Johnson, Jaketa Baulkman, Tyneal Johnson, Cierra Fleming, Tramarciea Ruffins, Olivia Thomas, Samarrian Kingston, and Lakeah Gipson.

According to Brown, one person remains at large, 26-year-old Rodriguez Henry.

“We’ve been investigating violent street gangs in Shreveport before COVID,” Brown said.

Some individuals listed in the indictment were previously tried and convicted by federal prosecutors.