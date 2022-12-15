SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and woman from Shreveport were sentenced to federal prison on unrelated drug possession and weapons charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The first case involved 20-year-old Timothy DeWayne Vasher, who was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

According to a release published by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vasher was stopped by DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Deputies on August 11, 2021. Deputies smelled marijuana from the vehicle giving them probable cause to search Vahser’s car.

During the search, between three and five grams of marijuana and a loaded Glock .45 pistol were found in the console. Deputies found a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P AR-15 pistol with a 50-round drum. The barrel of the AR-15 was 8 7/8 inches, and the firearm’s entire length was 23 7/8 inches and was not registered with the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Records.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives examined the weapons and determined they were in working order, and the AR-15 was stolen. The North Louisiana Crime Lab confirmed the substance was marijuana.

Vasher was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

ATF agents received tips that 46-year-old Misty Michell Moran, aka Misty Ott, was transporting large quantities of meth from Dallas to Shreveport in January 2022. Their investigation revealed that Moran frequently made these trips.

Louisiana State Police stopped Moran for speeding in Shreveport on February 21, 2022.

Officers found what they suspected was methamphetamine inside a plastic bowl on the vehicle’s passenger seat. There was a .9mm handgun attached to the front dashboard and more than $2,000 in cash.

The DEA Crime Lab confirmed that the drugs seized during the stop totaled 998 grams of pure meth.

Moran was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.