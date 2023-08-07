All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested two women in connection with a violent dispute Saturday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Ironwood Drive around 10:57 p.m.

They said two women, Najah Phillips and Latangie Noiel, were involved in a dispute when Phillips reportedly struck Noiel in the head with an object. Authorities said Noiel pulled out a firearm and fired shots at Phillips.

No one was seriously injured during the dispute.

Officers arrested the two women. Noiel is facing a charge of one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Phillips is facing one charge of aggravated battery.