NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested two teenagers in Natchitoches Monday and charged them with stealing a city vehicle last week.

Investigators connected the two 14-year-olds with a vehicle burglary on November 7 and a theft on November 9 in the Downtown Historic District. Both minors are facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of a motor vehicle and theft.

Officers also arrested a parent and a guardian of one of the two teenagers. They are charged with improper supervision of a minor.

The Natchitoches Police Department asks that anyone with additional information on these thefts contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. You can also submit anonymous tips through the P3Tips app.