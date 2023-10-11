BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Suspects in Bossier City attempting to avoid arrest led Louisiana State Police in a high-speed pursuit that ended in a foot chase.

According to a spokesperson with the Bossier City Police Department the chase was initiated by the Louisiana State Police who were assisted by the BCPD.

The chase ended on Shed Road in Bossier and two suspects are in custody.

Two suspects were arrested, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide additional details as they become available.