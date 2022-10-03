SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating two late-night shooting incidents within an hour of each other on Monday.

Just after 9:15 p.m., police responded to an emergency call on the 5600 block of Hearne Ave. in the Werner Park neighborhood. Officials say one man was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the Domino’s restaurant.

Police report there was an altercation in the parking lot before they opened fire. One suspect is in custody, and officers are interviewing witnesses.

Police investigating possible shooting in front of Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shooting at Domino’s in Werner Park (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The second incident occurred at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor store on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. around 9:30 p.m. NBC 6 crews at the scene report that an altercation escalated into a shooting.

Officials say a man was shot in the upper body and taken to Ochsner LSU for treatment.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.