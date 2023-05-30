SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Shreveport men were arrested for sex crimes against a child.

According to a media release, the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit began an investigation into allegations of sex crimes committed against a seven-year-old victim in April.

Police say the detective’s investigation led to the completion of a forensic interview. The victim disclosed two incidents by two different suspects. Detectives arrested 25-year-old Carlos Wilson for one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Two Shreveport men were arrested for sex crimes against a child. (Shreveport Police Department)

Further investigation led to the arrest of 18-year-old Kyson Lee. Lee was arrested and is facing charges of one count of first-degree rape for his involvement in this incident. Further investigation found that Lee was also involved in another incident with a five-year-old child. Lee is also facing charges with another count of first-degree rape for his actions in that incident.