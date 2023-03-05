Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (03/04/2023): According to Detective Matt Schmittz of the Monroe Police Department, 17-year-old Ezekiel White and 18-year-old Anthony Sherman still remain at large. The Monroe Police Department requested help locating the two teenagers back in December for a second-degree murder that took place late in November.

Authorities are still accepting any information in regards to the whereabouts of these two suspects. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022.

Photos courtesy of Monroe Police Department

