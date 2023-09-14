All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men are indicted on charges of second-degree murder in connection to the overdose deaths of two people in Sabine Parish.

Law enforcement arrested Robert Earl Preston and Edward Lamar Glynn Jr. this week and booked them into the Sabine Parish Detention Center. Authorities said last year, Preston and Glynn sold illegal drugs to two people in Sabine Parish, which led to their deaths.

Sheriff Mitchell said this is the first time an illegal drug dealer has been charged with murder in an overdose death in Sabine Parish.

Robert Earl Preston and Edward Lamar Glynn Jr. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

District Attorney Burkett said in section (3) of L.R.S. 14:30.1, it states “Second-degree murder is the killing of a human being when the offender unlawfully distributes or dispenses a controlled dangerous substance listed in Schedules I through V of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, or any combination thereof, which is the direct cause of the death of the recipient who ingested or consumed the controlled dangerous substance.”

If convicted, Preston and Glynn could face a life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Both men remain in jail at this time. The court set Preston’s bond at $1 million. A bond has not yet been set for Glynn.