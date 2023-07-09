HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Authorities in Harrison County say they arrested two men on Saturday after an argument escalated. One reportedly fired his gun and the other threatened his father in front of deputies.

According to officials, a woman contacted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office when two men began an argument in her front yard. She reported hearing a gunshot and the two men leaving in a silver car, heading south on Hwy 59.

As deputies gathered information at the location, the HCSO received another call reporting a disorderly person on FM 2983. When law enforcement officers arrived, Danny Mcmillian reportedly confessed to deputies that he discharged his firearm into the ground near his friend, Harold Lockwood, during the argument at the Holiday Springs mobile home park.

While deputies interviewed Mcmillan, Lockwood allegedly took hold of Mcmillan’s father and threatened to hit him.

Law enforcement took both men into custody. Mcmillan is now facing charges of deadly conduct, while Lockwood is facing charges of assault by threat.