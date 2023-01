Two shot in Shreveport. (Source: Jaelon Jackson)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were injured after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Dale Avenue and Alston Street just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man and a woman were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the 1800 block of Alston Street.

KTAL has a crew on the scene.