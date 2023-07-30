SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and a woman are both dead this evening after gunfire erupted in the Caddo Heights, South Highlands neighborhood.

SPD confirmed that shots were fired outside of a home and there are two deceased, one male and one female. Police were reluctant to confirm any details that would compromise the investigation.

The initial 911 call was logged with dispatch on July 30 at 6:26 P.M., when a minimum of eight units rushed to the scene on Delaware Street near Fairfield Avenue and Thornhill Avenue.

A shooting on Delaware Street in Shreveport has claimed the life of a man and a woman. Image: KTAL’s Tony Neal.

At least five medical units responded to the emergency.

SPD is still on the scene, where they are conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.