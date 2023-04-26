SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 10-year-old and an 11-year-old were arrested Saturday and will face criminal mischief charges after allegedly starting a fire at a local park.

When firefighters arrived at Greenbrook Park on the 8700 block of S. Emerald Loop, they discovered multiple pieces of play equipment were damaged or consumed by fire. Investigators determined the two children as suspects after collecting evidence and statements.

Both children were arrested by summons and released into the custody of adult guardians.

The youth face fines of up to 5,000 dollars, imprisonment for up to six months, or both if convicted.

SFD asks that anyone with information regarding a possible arson fire contact Fire Prevention at (318) 673-6740 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers’ P3Tips app.