Elijah Bryant and Maleak Henderson arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in Shreveport (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Avocado Dr. to find a suspect fired at the victim and their family from a vehicle. The gunfire also struck multiple parked cars as the suspect’s vehicle drove by.

Shreveport Police Community Response Unit members located the vehicle on Legardy St. and attempted a traffic stop. Officers say the vehicle fled and eventually crashed. Three people reportedly left the vehicle and ran on foot but were quickly captured.

Investigators determined that the three occupants of the vehicle, Elijah Bryant, Maleak Henderson, and a 17-year-old juvenile, were responsible for the shooting. Officers recovered multiple firearms.

Police booked Bryant and Henderson into the Shreveport City Jail on Thursday. Each is charged with one count of attempted 1st-degree murder.