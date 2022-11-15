TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana are searching for a woman they say went on a spending spree with multiple credit cards stolen from a local business.

Officials issued a warrant for Jennifer Sines on felony credit card abuse charges after officials say a company noticed several unauthorized charges last month. The business discovered all of the credit cards used were missing from the office where they were kept. Employees did not know how the suspect managed to take them.

A few days later, a retail worker was able to sneak a couple of photos of the suspect when she returned and reportedly tried to use one of the stolen cards again. Officers found Sines’ vehicle parked at a nearby hotel.

Over the next few weeks, Detective Smith investigated all of the evidence. He says Sines charged over $4,000 at local businesses on the stolen cards. Officials have been searching for Sines for several days.

If you know where she is, contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP. You can also submit anonymous tips through their P3Tips app.