TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana mother was arrested after a concerned citizen flagged down a police officer to report finding a small child walking down the street alone wearing pajamas and no shoes early Wednesday morning.

According to police, 24-year-old Sharedyjah Beard was arrested and charged with abandoning/endangering a child.

Police say Officer Jonathan Price was flagged down around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday by a lady who said she found a little girl walking down College Drive alone. According to reports the four-year-old girl was barefoot and wearing pajamas and told the lady she woke up and couldn’t find her mother so she decided to run down the road to find her.

The child showed the officer where she lived. The door to the apartment was wide open and no one was home.

Police say they looked for the girl’s parents for several minutes before the mother, 24-year-old Sharedyjah Beard showed up at the apartment and explained that she was the child’s mother.

Beard did not offer what police felt was a reasonable explanation for leaving the child alone. The officer said Beard appeared to be intoxicated and that he smelled marijuana odor on her as they spoke.

The officer did not believe that Beard was in any condition to care for the child at that moment. The child’s grandmother was called to the apartment and took the girl home with her.

Beard was booked into Bi-State Jail and her bond was set at $100,00.

“We’re thankful for the lady who found the little girl and stopped to pick her up. We don’t even want to think about what could have happened had she not. This story could have easily had a very tragic ending otherwise,” Texarkana police said in a statement on Facebook.