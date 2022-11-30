BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus.

19-year-old Kamorion Meachem is facing life in prison if convicted of the murder in the death of 17-year-old Ulises Martinez in October 2021.

Both were Texas High School students at the time. Police say the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument at Texas High School earlier in the day. Meachem was sent home after the confrontation with Martinez and some of his friends, but investigators say Meachem continued the confrontation on Sidney Drive. Police found Martinez in the street with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Meachem’s older brother was also charged with murder, but those charges were later dropped.

The trial is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.