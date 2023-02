TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial is underway for an east Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend.

Travis Turner is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett.

Garrett was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence in the 6200 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana.

Turner was arrested that same day and has been held at the Bowie County jail on a $3 million bond.

The trial is expected to last about a week.